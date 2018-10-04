SBS Filipino

No evidence population growth is choking cities: Grattan Institute

Commuters wait for buses at Epping train station in Sydney.

Source: AAP

Published 4 October 2018 at 11:36am, updated 15 August 2022 at 5:09pm
By Natarsha Kallios, Charlotte Lam
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
A new study has found that Australians’ daily commute has not worsened as a result of the country’s population growth.

It instead found commute times and distances have barely increased at all over five years.

