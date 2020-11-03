No new virus cases in Victoria for a fourth consecutive day

People waiting in line outside a re-opened restaurant in Melbourne Source: AAP
Published 3 November 2020 at 12:43pm, updated 3 November 2020 at 3:23pm
By Peggy Giakoumelos
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Victoria has recorded zero new cases of coronavirus and no deaths for a fourth consecutive day. Meanwhile New South Wales threatens to make QR codes mandatory as authorities struggle to find potentially infected diners.
