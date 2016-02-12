No representations to Sweden regarding Assange since 2011: DFAT

Published 12 February 2016 at 4:06pm
By Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
The fate of Julian Assange has brought about clashes in a Senate Estimates hearing between Greens Senator Scott Ludlam and senior officials of the Department of Foreign Affairs. It comes in the wake of a United Nations-panel ruling that the founder of the whistleblower organisation WikiLeaks has been arbitrarily detained in Britain -- where he's been living in the Ecuadorean embassy since 2012. The federal government says it's limited in what it can do for the 44-year-old Australian who is refusing to go to Sweden to be questioned over sexual assault allegations Image: Julian Assange speaks from the balcony of the Ecuadorian embassy in London after the UN working group's report was released. (AAP)
Published 12 February 2016 at 4:06pm
By Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share