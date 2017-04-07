SBS Filipino

Nobody is immune from sexually transmitted diseases

Published 7 April 2017 at 1:56pm, updated 7 April 2017 at 6:52pm
By Amy Chien-Yu Wang
Presented by Maridel Martinez
Whether you are young or old, you could be at risk of contracting a sexually transmitted infection (S-T-I) with each new intimate relationship. Recent national health research shows 16 per cent of Australians will have an S-T-I in their lifetime. Seeking medical help can be difficult for people who come from communities where sex isnt openly discussed.So how do you avoid getting an S-T-I?

