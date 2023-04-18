‘Not a Lemon Tree’: How this short story resonates with the Filipino migrant experiences in Australia

Key Points The short story ‘Not A Lemon Tree’ is a short story about a calamansi tree that was planted on a lemon farm.

Author Immanuel Gacis shared his childhood experience growing up as a migrant in Australia through this short story.

According to sociologist Dr Kristine Aquino, the Filipino migration experience shares similarities with the characteristics of calamansi.

'I didn't know I was different until I went to school.'





Immanuel Gacis, the author of the short story 'Not a Lemon Tree', shared his personal experiences of growing up as a Filipino-Australian and learning to embrace his biracial identity.



SBS Filipino interviews short story author Immanuel Gacis In an interview with SBS Filipino, the author explained that his journey towards accepting his cultural heritage was not always easy. However, he gradually came to appreciate the rich and diverse aspects of both his Filipino and Australian backgrounds.





'I explored it [Filipino culture] more in my late 20s where I really embrace it whereas, in my early years, you just really try just to embrace being Australian.'



You become a hybrid of both because you realise you are Australian and Filipino, and not quite one or the other. Immanuel Gacis

He highlighted the role of food in shaping his cultural identity, noting how his family's Filipino recipes provided a tangible link to his heritage. He also emphasized the importance of family in helping him understand and appreciate his roots.



The short story entitled 'Not a Lemon Tree' is part of the book 'The Calamansi Story'. The short story 'Not a Lemon Tree' is a part of the recently launched book The Calamansi Story which is a legacy project by The Entree.Pinays.





Immanuel said that the short story reflected his personal experience growing up and coming to terms with his biracial identity.





Through his writing, he hoped to inspire others who may be struggling with similar issues to embrace their cultural heritage and identity.



