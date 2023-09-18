Not-for-profit org Sisterworks continues to empower women 10 years in

Key Points The event highlighted the milestones of SisterWorks in 10 years.

The not-for-profit organisation invited their volunteers to showcase their own crafts to the people who might be their potential customers.

CEO Ifrin Fittock shared her message to all women who want to seek employment and be economically empowered.

Women are empowered when they are given the chance to be seen and not just be heard.





For a decade, SisterWorks has continued to commit to its intention which is to help women by giving them opportunities to develop their skills and create new connections.





The not-for-profit enterprise aims to provide all volunteers with financial and networking opportunities, and one of them is the Spectacular Cultural Festival event in Abbotsford Convent in Melbourne, Victoria.



SisterWorks volunteers during the Spectacular cultural festival | Source: SisterWorks Facebook Community partners backed SisterWorks





CEO Ifrin Fittock says she is delighted with the achievements of her team, 10 years after giving birth to an organisation that made tons of difference to the lives of migrant, refugee, and asylum-seeker women.





Fittock is beyond grateful to all local communities and businesses that have lent their hands to SisterWorks over the years.





"Collaborations from the local organizations, businesses, and other partners are really crucial for us because we can't do this on our own... without them, we won't be where we at today."



SisterWorks CEO Ifrin Fittock giving her welcome remarks at the event Self-love





The Spectacular event gave some volunteers a chance to exhibit their works that can be converted into profit. One of them is Palki, a creative individual who found a home in graphic design.





She said that SisterWorks assisted her in advancing her talent by joining the free programs offered by the enterprise which are about businesses, financial literacy, and creativity.





Her designs mirror herself and her path toward becoming a great woman despite all the obstacles she has been through. Small pieces of broken glass are often integrated in her work to symbolise her journey.



One of the products of a SisterWorks volunteer who wanted to hone her graphic design skills and make it profitable Belen Maure, a 72-year-old Filipina, is a proud product of SisterWorks. She joined the enterprise in 2019 by participating in their free programs, may it be online or face-to-face, and is still eager to learn more moving forward.





"SisterWorks is my source of training, even if you go to their office every day, they will give you the training wholeheartedly."



Belen Maure (second to the left) is a volunteer of SisterWorks since 2019 No woman is an island





Taking up space — that is the message of Fittock to all women who want to be empowered and influence other individuals to be greater.





"My message to all women is you got to understand that you have that great potential, we are all equal, that we are able to do what everybody can do. I think when women are working with women, we become stronger."



SisterWorks Spectacular event last September 9, 2023