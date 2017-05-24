Now on the outside, Voller insists he's ready for new life

He is known around the country as the teenager who sat hopelessly tied to a chair, his face covered with a bag, on a video out of Darwin's Don Dale Youth Detention Centre.
Published 25 May 2017 at 9:26am
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Dylan Voller has become the face of the Royal Commission into the Protection and Detention of Children in the Northern TerritoryImage: Dylan Voller at the royal commission (AAP)
Published 25 May 2017 at 9:26am
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share