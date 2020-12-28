SBS Filipino

'Now's the best time to travel': Travel agent urges Australians to explore own country and state

This might be the most opportune time to travel within your state. Source: Leah Kelley from Pexels

Published 28 December 2020 at 3:27pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 1:43pm
By Cristina Lazo, Nikki Alfonso-Gregorio
With overseas travel plans on hold due to the pandemic, a travel agent urges Australians to explore their own country and state instead.

Highlights
  • More and more people are looking to travel within Australia or within their own state.
  • Make sure your accommodation is confirmed and that the place you do opt for has COVID safety protocols in place.
  • Gigi believes now is one of the best times to travel around Australia.
"Don't miss out on the opportunity to travel at this time. We're a lot better off than some countries. Make the most out of your freedom here in Australia to travel," Travel agent Gigi Kalong of Philippine Tours urges.

Gigi shares that while interstate flights are slowly filling up, travelling interstate can still be uncertain due to the ever-changing COVID situations in each state.

"Because of uncertainties, there are sudden cancellations as well, The consolation there at least is that majority are able to get at least a 95% refund or at least credit. Under normal circumstances, people who suddenly cancel don't get their money back."

For Gigi, while interstate travel by plane is still an option, she urges people to drive interstate if possible or drive within their state instead.

"Go out and explore. Don't miss out. You may never have this much time to travel again - but make sure to do it safely.

"Do long drives instead of flying if you can. Go to places that aren't crowded. Explore the outdoors within your state and help out regional economies. Here in Victoria, you can explore places such as the Grampians, the Dandenong Ranges.

"We live in a beautiful country. We're lucky that in Australia, nature is so accessible. Take this time to explore and believe me, you'll appreciate Australia even more."

Restrictions further eased and a Trans-Tasman bubble flagged



