NSW becomes Australia's last state to decriminalise abortion

Published 27 September 2019 at 9:36am, updated 27 September 2019 at 10:22am
By Lydia Feng
Presented by Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

After weeks of political debate and public protests, New South Wales has become the final state in the country to decriminalise abortion.

There was subdued applause as a bill to remove abortion from the state's Crimes Act passed its final hurdle in state parliament ((Thursday)).

