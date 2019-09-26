NSW becomes Australia's last state to decriminalise abortion

There was subdued applause as a bill to remove abortion from the state's Crimes Act passed its final hurdle in state parliament ((Thursday)).
(foreground) Independent MP Alex Greenwich Source: AAP
Published 27 September 2019 at 9:36am, updated 27 September 2019 at 10:22am
By Lydia Feng
Presented by Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
After weeks of political debate and public protests, New South Wales has become the final state in the country to decriminalise abortion.
