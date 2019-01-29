NSW Leaders maintain anti-pill testing stance

The New South Wales Government says young people may think testing gives them 'a green light' to take drugs.
View of crowd at a music festival Source: Getty
Published 30 January 2019 at 10:53am, updated 30 January 2019 at 11:01am
By Antoinette Radford
Presented by Claudette Centeno-Calixto
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Following multiple drug related hospitalizations at festivals in NSW and Victoria this weekend, state leaders are still maintaining their stance on pill testing.
Published 30 January 2019 at 10:53am, updated 30 January 2019 at 11:01am
By Antoinette Radford
Presented by Claudette Centeno-Calixto
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share