SBS Filipino

NSW Leaders maintain anti-pill testing stance

SBS Filipino

View Of Crowd At Music Concert

View of crowd at a music festival Source: Getty

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 30 January 2019 at 10:53am, updated 30 January 2019 at 11:01am
By Antoinette Radford
Presented by Claudette Centeno-Calixto
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Following multiple drug related hospitalizations at festivals in NSW and Victoria this weekend, state leaders are still maintaining their stance on pill testing.

Published 30 January 2019 at 10:53am, updated 30 January 2019 at 11:01am
By Antoinette Radford
Presented by Claudette Centeno-Calixto
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
The New South Wales Government says young people may think testing gives them 'a green light' to take drugs.

Share

Latest podcast episodes

SBS News in Filipino, Saturday 7 January

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom