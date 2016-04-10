SBS Filipino

NSW Program Prepares Indigenous People for Police Recruitment

SBS Filipino

'Indigenous Police Recruiting Our Way' program

'Indigenous Police Recruiting Our Way' program Source: NITV

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 10 April 2016 at 11:51am, updated 16 August 2022 at 1:43pm
By Myles Morgan, Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

When it comes to diversity within police forces around the country, Indigenous Australians make up a small proportion. Image: 'Indigenous Police Recruiting Our Way' program (NITV)

Published 10 April 2016 at 11:51am, updated 16 August 2022 at 1:43pm
By Myles Morgan, Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
But as this report, one man is making it his personal mission to change that, and provide young Indigenous people with new career pathways.

 





Share

Latest podcast episodes

PBBM - CHINA PRES XI.jpg

SBS News in Filipino, Thursday 5 January

AUSTRALIAN UNIVERSITIES RANKING

New report shows Australia's net migration rates recovering to pre-pandemic levels

YE Health Cancer

Take time for health checks

A rabbit and a cow on a flooded bridge

SBS News in Filipino, Wednesday 4 January