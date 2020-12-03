NSW records 1 new COVID-19 case

Highlights Contact tracing and investigation processes have already begun

The newly announced relaxed restrictions beginning Monday are unaffected, as the case is not classified as a case of local transmission at this stage

Five family members of the positive case have returned negative test results

New South Wales Health Minister Brad Hazzard has confirmed a new case of COVID-19, ending the state's consecutive run of days without any locally acquired infections at 25.





At 1.22am, Thu 3 Dec Mr Hazzard was notified about the positive case: a female hotel staffer who worked at the Novotel and IBIS at Darling Harbour.





"We're doing all the investigations. I have obviously woken up Dr [[Kerry]] Chant this morning and spoken to her early, and our public health officer, and we're working through the usual issues. New South Health is obviously checking the close contacts, and we'll investigate that further today. And make some announcements perhaps later on this morning. But I can say that the good news is that her five family members were tested overnight and they are all negative. So a good outcome."





