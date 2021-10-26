NSW students return to campus but some of their teachers remain unvaccinated

All student year groups are now back in New South Wales classrooms for on-campus learning, on a day when the state recorded 294 locally acquired cases and another four deaths.





Premier Dominic Perrottet says 95 per cent of teachers are vaccinated.





Highlights





The New South Wales Teachers Federation says there could be a teacher shortage because of the government bringing forward the return-to-school date.

This is because teachers had been given until the 8th of November to be fully vaccinated and based on the 95 per cent vaccination figure, the union says that could equate to a shortage of 3,000 teachers.

Major Events Minister Martin Pakula says the federal government still needs to decide if any unvaccinated foreign nationals will be allowed to enter Australia.





