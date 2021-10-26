SBS Filipino

NSW students return to campus but some of their teachers remain unvaccinated

NSW students return to campus

Source: AAP/Bianca De Marchi

Published 26 October 2021 at 11:08am, updated 26 October 2021 at 12:18pm
By Greg Dyett
Presented by Shiela Joy Labrador-Cubero
Students have returned to schools for on-campus learning in New South Wales but some of their teachers still haven't been vaccinated against COVID-19. Teachers had been given until the 8th of November to be fully vaccinated but with the return-to-school date brought forward, some are still not protected.

All student year groups are now back in New South Wales classrooms for on-campus learning, on a day when the state recorded 294 locally acquired cases and another four deaths.

Premier Dominic Perrottet says 95 per cent of teachers are vaccinated.

 Highlights

  • The New South Wales Teachers Federation says there could be a teacher shortage because of the government bringing forward the return-to-school date.
  • This is because teachers had been given until the 8th of November to be fully vaccinated and based on the 95 per cent vaccination figure, the union says that could equate to a shortage of 3,000 teachers.
  • Major Events Minister Martin Pakula says the federal government still needs to decide if any unvaccinated foreign nationals will be allowed to enter Australia.
 

"I particularly want to than the teachers today right across our state. The vaccination rate has been significant, over 95 per cent of teachers have been vaccinated, and that's ensured that we've been able to open our schools safely."

