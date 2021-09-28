SBS Filipino

NSW to emerge from lockdown on 11 October

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian speaks to the media during a press conference in Sydney, Monday, September 27, 2021. (AAP Image/Joel Carrett) NO ARCHIVING

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian speaks to the media during a press conference in Sydney, Monday, September 27, 2021. Source: AAP

Published 28 September 2021 at 6:04pm, updated 28 September 2021 at 10:16pm
By Greg Dyett
Presented by Shiela Joy Labrador-Cubero
Lockdown restrictions in New South Wales are expected to remain in force for another two weeks. Premier Gladys Berejiklian has nominated the 11th of October as the date the state will start to emerge from lockdown, when 70 per cent double-dose vaccination is achieved.

Highlights
  • At the start of December, NSW is expected to have reached a 90 per cent double-dose vaccination rate
  • By 1 October , Australian Capital Territory 2 people will be able to visit another household and the exercise and outdoor recreation time limit will be doubled to 4 hours and lockdown will be lifted on 14 October
  • Tourism group in Gold Coast is predicting a 1 billion-dollar loss for tourism operators for the September quarter
The 11th of October is the date Premier Gladys Berejiklian expects lockdown restrictions will start to ease in New South Wales. It's the day when 70 per cent of those eligible are expected to be fully vaccinated.

Two weeks after that date, the double dose vaccination rate is likely to reach 80 per cent. That will trigger the resumption of travel around New South Wales and fully vaccinated people will be allowed to have 10 visitors in their homes. Premier Gladys Berejiklian says once New South Wales starts to open up next month, daily case numbers will rise substantially.

"Technically, we're still looking at our system being overwhelmed in October and I just ask people to exercise caution there. We know that once we start re-opening at 70 per cent double dose, that the case numbers will go through the roof but what will protect us is the fact that so many people have received at least the first dose of the vaccine and those people will have an extra layer of protection against ending up in hospital or worse," said Premier Gladys Berejiklian.

 

 

 

 

 

