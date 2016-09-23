NT recognises Filipino-Australian contributions

They are 26 Filipino professionals who were lured by the Northern Territory to be partners for its development in the early '70s.





John Rivas, Philippine consul to the Northern Territory and one of the recipients, told SBS Filipino, they are the second wave of Filipinos next to the pearl divers known as "Manila Men" a century earlier; but this time, this is the biggest arrival in NT of professionals from overseas.





After their long service - others with more than 30 years of service, the NT government recently recognises their contributions.





The list of Filipino professionals in the second wave of migration to the Northern Territory in early to late 70s who served full term of service up to their retirement in their areas of expertise and profession s





Teachers:





Mrs Emily Mead Elena Ralph Felicitas Milan Nicanor Pagsanjan Jose Villanueva (Deceased) Edna Rivas Levy Sumague Sam Marquez Lilia Marquez Anita Eugenio Maria Iligan Arsenio de Guzman (Deceased) Januario John Rivas Meno Ella Celsie Marquez Josefina Bruti Polyanna Senga Norman Mangohig Lourdes Albao Valles

Other Professions:





20. Cristeta Kabasares Salandan – Doctor





21. Renato Penaloza – Doctor





22. Lino Molina – Meteorologist (Deceased)





23. Cynthia Molina OAM – Accountant





24. Rose Penaloza – Nutritionist





25. Pablo Aralar – Doctor





26. Maria Angeles Aralar - Doctor















