NT recognises Filipino-Australian contributions

site_197_Filipino_559531.JPG

Published 23 September 2016 at 1:46pm, updated 23 September 2016 at 3:57pm
By Ronald Manila
Source: SBS
Most of them are teachers, some are doctors, there is an accountant, a metereologist, and a nutritionist. Image: Prominent Filipino Australians in Northern Territory (Philippine Embassy)

They are 26 Filipino professionals who were lured by the Northern Territory to be partners for its development in the early '70s.

John Rivas, Philippine consul to the Northern Territory and one of the recipients, told SBS Filipino, they are the second wave of Filipinos next to the pearl divers known as "Manila Men" a century earlier; but this time, this is the biggest arrival in NT of professionals from overseas.

After their long service - others with more than 30 years of service, the NT government recently recognises their contributions.

The list of Filipino professionals in the second wave of migration to the Northern Territory in early to late 70s who served full term of service up to their retirement in their areas of expertise and professions

Teachers:

  1. Mrs Emily Mead 
  2. Elena Ralph
  3. Felicitas Milan
  4. Nicanor Pagsanjan
  5. Jose Villanueva (Deceased)
  6. Edna Rivas
  7. Levy Sumague  
  8. Sam Marquez
  9. Lilia Marquez
  10. Anita Eugenio
  11. Maria Iligan
  12. Arsenio de Guzman (Deceased)
  13. Januario John Rivas
  14. Meno Ella
  15. Celsie Marquez
  16. Josefina Bruti
  17. Polyanna Senga
  18. Norman Mangohig
  19. Lourdes Albao Valles
Other Professions:

 20. Cristeta Kabasares Salandan – Doctor

 21. Renato Penaloza – Doctor

 22. Lino Molina – Meteorologist (Deceased)

 23. Cynthia Molina OAM – Accountant

 24. Rose Penaloza – Nutritionist

 25.  Pablo Aralar – Doctor

 26.  Maria Angeles Aralar - Doctor

 

 

