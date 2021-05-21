SBS Filipino

Number of Filipinos with suicidal thoughts on the rise

SBS Filipino

COVID-19

Source: Getty Images/Michael Tan/EyeEm

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 21 May 2021 at 3:12pm
By Shirley Escalante
Source: SBS

The National Center for Mental Health says from over 5,000 calls to their crisis hotline 1,685 are related to suicidal thoughts

Published 21 May 2021 at 3:12pm
By Shirley Escalante
Source: SBS
The National Centre for Mental Health is concerned over the increase of calls from minors who have suicidal thoughts

highlights

Advertisement
  • The number of minors accessing the crisis hotline service has increased in 2021 compared to the last two years
  • COVID-19 cases have increased in certain areas in the Visayas and Mindanao regions 
  • An increases in COVID-19 cases were seen in   Zamboanga Peninsula, Western Visayas, Mimaropa, Caraga, Northern Mindanao, Soccsksargen, Bicol, Davao, Eastern Visayas & Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao
 

Listen to 
SBS Filipino
 10am-11am daily 

Follow us on 
Facebook
 for more stories 

 

Share

Latest podcast episodes

GK MEETING 2022.jpg

Bayan-anihan: Filipinos in Australia supporting Filipinos to end cycle of debt

budget 2022.jfif

Jim Chalmers delivers first Albanese government's budget

FEDERAL BUDGET 2022

SBS News in Filipino, Wednesday 26 October

FEDERAL BUDGET 2022

Does the Chalmers Budget go far enough?