Number of Filipinos with suicidal thoughts on the rise

The National Centre for Mental Health is concerned over the increase of calls from minors who have suicidal thoughts





highlights





Advertisement

The number of minors accessing the crisis hotline service has increased in 2021 compared to the last two years

COVID-19 cases have increased in certain areas in the Visayas and Mindanao regions

An increases in COVID-19 cases were seen in Zamboanga Peninsula, Western Visayas, Mimaropa, Caraga, Northern Mindanao, Soccsksargen, Bicol, Davao, Eastern Visayas & Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao







Listen to SBS Filipino 10am-11am daily





Follow us on Facebook for more stories









