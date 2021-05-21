Number of Filipinos with suicidal thoughts on the rise

The National Centre for Mental Health is concerned over the increase of calls from minors who have suicidal thoughts
highlights
- The number of minors accessing the crisis hotline service has increased in 2021 compared to the last two years
- COVID-19 cases have increased in certain areas in the Visayas and Mindanao regions
- An increases in COVID-19 cases were seen in Zamboanga Peninsula, Western Visayas, Mimaropa, Caraga, Northern Mindanao, Soccsksargen, Bicol, Davao, Eastern Visayas & Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao
