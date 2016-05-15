Nurses: Modern Filipino heroes

Published 15 May 2016 at 12:21pm, updated 16 August 2022 at 12:54pm
By Annalyn Violata, L. Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
If there's a course or profession that is always linked to Filipinos, especially overseas, it is nursing. Almost all Filipinos have a relative or a friend or knows someone who is a nurse. Image: Filipino nurses (Clint Caward)
Published 15 May 2016 at 12:21pm, updated 16 August 2022 at 12:54pm
By Annalyn Violata, L. Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Even in Australia, many Filipino nurses work in nursing homes, private homes, clinics and hospital in key cities and the regions.
And why is nursing so attractive for the Filipinos?