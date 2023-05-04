Nursing your way to Australia: Exploring the migration pathways for nurses

pexels-rodnae-productions-6129232.jpg

Credit: Pexels / Rodnae Productions

In this episode of 'Trabaho, Visa atbp.', Immigration Lawyer Reyvi Mariñas explains the methods and processes for nurses who want to work and live in Australia.

Key Points
  • According to the Home Affairs website, Registered Nurse is the top job that underwent skilled migration from the Philippines to Australia from 2019 to 2022.
  • In the Philippines, there is a shortage of around 350,000 nurses, according to the Department of Health.
  • Immigration Lawyer Reyvi Mariñas disclosed that nurses must be registered in Australia through AHPRA.
  • English proficiency is also one of the important requirements for nurses.
 'Trabaho, Visa, atbp.' is a podcast series that features issues and information about migration to Australia every Thursday on SBS Filipino.
PAKINGGAN ANG PODCAST:
"Nursing your way to Australia: Exploring the migration pathways for nurses" image

Ano ang mga migration pathway sa Australia para sa mga nurse?

SBS Filipino

04/05/202332:59
In an interview with SBS Filipino, Immigration Lawyer Reyvi Mariñas shared that nurses must obtain a license or registration from the corresponding government agency in Australia before they can work in the country.

He mentioned that one of the options is to study in Australia and obtain registration before applying for a skilled visa but reminded that this always depends on the situation so it's best to consult with experts.

He also emphasised the importance of learning the appropriate method that suits the situation and verifying the legitimacy of the education and migration agency.
Reyvi M.jpg
Immigration Lawyer Reyvi Mariñas
Disclaimer: This article is for general information only. For specific visa advice, people are urged to check with the
Department of Home Affairs
or contact a trustworthy solicitor or registered migration agent in Australia.
