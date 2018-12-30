NYE security ramped up in New York

A view of the geodesic sphere where 192 new Waterford Crystals will be attached to the 2019 New Year's Eve Ball atop One Times Square in New York. Source: Anthony Behar/AAP
Published 30 December 2018 at 11:30am, updated 30 December 2018 at 11:36am
By Sonja Heydeman
Presented by Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
New York City police will use an aerial drone for the first time to monitor crowds gathered in Times Square on Monday for the New Year's Eve ball-drop celebrations. But authorities have stressed there are no known threats to the night's festivities.
