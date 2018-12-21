SBS Filipino

Obesity risk higher for children of mothers from poorer countries

SBS Filipino

at risk of obesity

Australia needs to create a strategy and plan for a healthy diet and lifestyle Source: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 21 December 2018 at 3:52pm, updated 21 December 2018 at 3:56pm
Presented by Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Obesity has become a significant issue in recent decades for people in wealthy nations like Australia. But new research shows, in Australia, it is those youngest and newest to the country who can be particularly at risk.

Published 21 December 2018 at 3:52pm, updated 21 December 2018 at 3:56pm
Presented by Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

SBS News in Filipino, Saturday 7 January

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom