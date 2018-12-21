Obesity risk higher for children of mothers from poorer countries

Australia needs to create a strategy and plan for a healthy diet and lifestyle Source: AAP
Published 21 December 2018 at 3:52pm, updated 21 December 2018 at 3:56pm
Presented by Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Obesity has become a significant issue in recent decades for people in wealthy nations like Australia. But new research shows, in Australia, it is those youngest and newest to the country who can be particularly at risk.
Published 21 December 2018 at 3:52pm, updated 21 December 2018 at 3:56pm
Presented by Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share