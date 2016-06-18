Okra cook challenges cultural norms

But his decision to grow the vegetable - then cook it, too - has challenged some long-held traditions within his community.
Published 18 June 2016 at 11:36am, updated 18 June 2016 at 12:47pm
By Stefan Armbruster
Presented by Christie Rivera
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
South Sudanese refugee Manon Athian wanted to save a few dollars by growing his favourite food, okra, in his back garden. Image: Manon prepares his okra (SBS)
Published 18 June 2016 at 11:36am, updated 18 June 2016 at 12:47pm
By Stefan Armbruster
Presented by Christie Rivera
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share