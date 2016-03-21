Olympic Hopeful Sets Aside Med School to Run

The Australian record holder has put medical school on hold to try to fulfill his dreams of competing in this year's Rio Games.
Source: SBS
Published 21 March 2016 at 12:46pm, updated 16 August 2022 at 1:42pm
By Abby Dinham, L. Tolentino, A. Violata
Available in other languages
Australia's fastest 800-metre runner, Alex Rowe, is making sure nothing stands in his way in his bid for Olympic selection. Image: Alex Rowe (SBS)
