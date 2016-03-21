SBS Filipino

Olympic Hopeful Sets Aside Med School to Run

Alex Rowe

Published 21 March 2016 at 12:46pm, updated 16 August 2022 at 1:42pm
By Abby Dinham, L. Tolentino, A. Violata
Australia's fastest 800-metre runner, Alex Rowe, is making sure nothing stands in his way in his bid for Olympic selection. Image: Alex Rowe (SBS)

The Australian record holder has put medical school on hold to try to fulfill his dreams of competing in this year's Rio Games.

 

 

 

