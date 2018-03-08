Ombudsman investigation finds several Caltex stores breaching law

The Ombudsman has found evidence of underpayment at a number of the petrol station's franchises, with migrant workers among those most affected.
Published 8 March 2018 at 1:55pm
By Abbie O’Brien
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
An investigation by the Fair Work Ombudsman into the operation of Caltex stores across Australia has found several are breaching workplace laws. Image: Fair Work Ombudsman Natalie James (AAP)
