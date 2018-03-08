SBS Filipino

Ombudsman investigation finds several Caltex stores breaching law

Fair Work Ombudsman Natalie James

Published 8 March 2018 at 1:55pm
By Abbie O’Brien
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Available in other languages

An investigation by the Fair Work Ombudsman into the operation of Caltex stores across Australia has found several are breaching workplace laws. Image: Fair Work Ombudsman Natalie James (AAP)

The Ombudsman has found evidence of underpayment at a number of the petrol station's franchises, with migrant workers among those most affected.

