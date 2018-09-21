Ompong casualties reach 88

Rescuers are digging in the Philippines town of Ucab for possible survivors of a large landslide. (AAP) Source: AAP
Published 21 September 2018 at 4:45pm, updated 21 September 2018 at 4:49pm
By Shirley Escalante
Source: SBS
Casualties from Typhoon Mangkhut (Ompong) reaches 88, 29 more boodies have been recovered during a retrieval operations from another landslide in Benguet. Meanwhile, in Cebu around 20 people have dies from a landslide due to heavy rains.
