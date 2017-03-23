SBS Filipino

On Closing the Gap day, frustration at continuing gap

Jackie Huggins

Jackie Huggins Source: AAP

Published 23 March 2017 at 11:01am, updated 16 August 2022 at 11:15am
By Jarni Blakkarly, Claudianna Blanco
Presented by Annalyn Violata
Available in other languages

The head of the national Close The Gap campaign to reduce Indigenous disadvantage says federal and state governments on all levels are failing. Image: Jackie Huggins (AAP)

On National Close The Gap Day, the campaign has released a report saying the government's efforts over the last 10 years have not been enough.

 

 

