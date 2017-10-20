On returning home to Marawi

We talk to Monopreneur Incorporated's Humanitarian Coordinator Abdul Gafour Argayan
At the "Main Battle Area" where pro-Islamic group militants are making a final stand amid a massive military offensive of Marawi City Oct. 19, 2017. Source: (AP Photo/Bullit Marquez)
Published 20 October 2017 at 4:35pm, updated 20 October 2017 at 4:40pm
By Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
A few days ago, President Rodrigo Duterte has declared Marawi City free from the Maute Group linked to Islamic militants While preparations are being made to ensure the safe return of displaced residents, there are some who are ambivalent about returning to their homes
Published 20 October 2017 at 4:35pm, updated 20 October 2017 at 4:40pm
By Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share