SBS Filipino

On returning home to Marawi

SBS Filipino

Marawi City

At the "Main Battle Area" where pro-Islamic group militants are making a final stand amid a massive military offensive of Marawi City Oct. 19, 2017. Source: (AP Photo/Bullit Marquez)

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 20 October 2017 at 4:35pm, updated 20 October 2017 at 4:40pm
By Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

A few days ago, President Rodrigo Duterte has declared Marawi City free from the Maute Group linked to Islamic militants While preparations are being made to ensure the safe return of displaced residents, there are some who are ambivalent about returning to their homes

Published 20 October 2017 at 4:35pm, updated 20 October 2017 at 4:40pm
By Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
We talk to Monopreneur Incorporated's Humanitarian Coordinator Abdul Gafour Argayan



Share

Latest podcast episodes

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom

Medicare and Centrelink signs in Melbourne.

State premiers call for Medicare overhaul