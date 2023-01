Available in other languages

Highlights Activists and scientists are continuing their calls for climate change action on today's World Environment Day (5 June).

Experts fear the impact of coronavirus will slow down momentum.

The government is urged to use the post-COVID-19 recovery as an opportunity to strive for a greener future.

Activists and scientists fear the impact of the health crisis will hinder the climate change push and slow down its momentum.