Once a young boy, now a LaDee

Dee Ariana, transgender, singer

Dee will be performing on August 24 for her first solo concert in Melbourne Source: SBS Filipino

Published 19 August 2019 at 12:01pm, updated 20 August 2019 at 9:01am
By Maridel Martinez
From a very young age Dee Ariana knew she was destined to become a woman. Her family's unconditional love, acceptance, and support made her transition relatively seamless.

