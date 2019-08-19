Once a young boy, now a LaDee

Dee will be performing on August 24 for her first solo concert in Melbourne Source: SBS Filipino
From a very young age Dee Ariana knew she was destined to become a woman. Her family's unconditional love, acceptance, and support made her transition relatively seamless.
