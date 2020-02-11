One cruise ship emerges from quarantine - while another remains closed

TV crews filimng cruise ship Diamond Princess as it sits in quarantine Source: AAP
Published 11 February 2020 at 1:54pm
By Abbie O'Brien
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS

Thousands of people stranded aboard a cruise ship in Hong Kong for five days have been allowed to disembark after tests for coronavirus came back negative. Meanwhile, a second cruise ship where dozens of cases of coronavirus have been confirmed remains in quarantine off Japan.
