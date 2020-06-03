Online grandparenting

Highlights Grandparents are finding creative ways to connect with their grandchildren online.

Responsible grandparenting involves safeguarding your grandchild’s online footprints.

The Australian Multicultural Foundation has a CyberParent app providing information on cyber security, online bullying and social media in 17 languages.

Source: grandpa online Getty Imagesfstop123





Before COVID-19, many Australian seniors had just started to catch up on internet skills and learning to use their devices.





Research by the Centre for Social Impact found that a third of the over 50s either had low digital literacy or didn’t use a digital device or the internet - that trend worsened for the over 70s with about three-quarters digitally disengaged.





The need to engage with their grandchildren in the unfamiliar digital realm has heightened a sense of anxiety and loneliness among the elderly says Elisabeth Shaw, a veteran psychologist who heads Relationships Australia NSW.





Many seniors learn how to communicate with their grandchildren via digital applications Source: Getty Images/Artur Debat





For tips on cyber security, basic online skills such as social media and online transactions, visit the federal government website: https://beconnected.esafety.gov.au





To learn about cyber security, visit https://www.esafety.gov.au/seniors





For latest information on scams and online dangers, visit http://staysmartonline.gov.au/





If you want to chat about personal, family or work issues, you can call Relationships Australia NSW’s Time 2 Talk free telephone service on 1300 022 966 Monday to Friday from 9am to 5pm.





For 24/7 free over-the-phone emotional support, call Lifeline on 13 11 14 or Beyondblue on 1300 22 4636.





You can access free interpreter by ringing the TIS helpline on 13 14 50 and ask to be connected to your chosen support organisation. Source: bedtime story Getty Images NoSystem images





People in Australia must stay at least 1.5 metres away from others. Find out what restrictions are in place for your state or territory.





Testing for coronavirus is now widely available across Australia. If you are experiencing cold or flu symptoms, arrange a test by calling your doctor or contact the Coronavirus Health Information Hotline on 1800 020 080.





The federal government's coronavirus tracing app COVIDSafe is available for download from your phone's app store.



