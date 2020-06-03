SBS Filipino

Online grandparenting

SBS Filipino

Nhiều người cao niên bị cô lập về mặt xã hội.

Nhiều người cao niên bị cô lập về mặt xã hội. Source: Getty Images/Jose Luis Palaez Inc

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 3 June 2020 at 9:28pm
By Amy Chien-Yu Wang
Presented by Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Grandparents traditionally play a significant role in the Australian family life, but with the government advising older people to stay home, social isolation is changing the way many now approach grandparenting.

Published 3 June 2020 at 9:28pm
By Amy Chien-Yu Wang
Presented by Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Highlights
  • Grandparents are finding creative ways to connect with their grandchildren online.
  • Responsible grandparenting involves safeguarding your grandchild’s online footprints.
  • The Australian Multicultural Foundation has a CyberParent app providing information on cyber security, online bullying and social media in 17 languages.
Gardening
Source: grandpa online Getty Imagesfstop123


Before COVID-19, many Australian seniors had just started to catch up on internet skills and learning to use their devices.

Research by the Centre for Social Impact found that a third of the over 50s either had low digital literacy or didn’t use a digital device or the internet - that trend worsened for the over 70s with about three-quarters digitally disengaged.

The need to engage with their grandchildren in the unfamiliar digital realm has heightened a sense of anxiety and loneliness among the elderly says Elisabeth Shaw, a veteran psychologist who heads Relationships Australia NSW.

Online grandparenting
Many seniors learn how to communicate with their grandchildren via digital applications Source: Getty Images/Artur Debat


For tips on cyber security, basic online skills such as social media and online transactions, visit the federal government website: 
https://beconnected.esafety.gov.au
 

To learn about cyber security, visit 
https://www.esafety.gov.au/seniors


For latest information on scams and online dangers, visit 
http://staysmartonline.gov.au/


If you want to chat about personal, family or work issues, you can call Relationships Australia NSW’s Time 2 Talk free telephone service on 
1300 022 966
 Monday to Friday from 9am to 5pm.

For 24/7 free over-the-phone emotional support, call 
Lifeline
 on 13 11 14 or 
Beyondblue
 on 1300 22 4636.

You can access free interpreter by ringing the TIS helpline on 13 14 50 and ask to be connected to your chosen support organisation.
Bedtime story
Source: bedtime story Getty Images NoSystem images


People in Australia must stay at least 1.5 metres away from others. 
Find out what restrictions are in place for your state or territory.


Testing for coronavirus is now widely available across Australia. If you are experiencing cold or flu symptoms, arrange a test by calling your doctor or contact the Coronavirus Health Information Hotline on 1800 020 080.

The federal government's coronavirus tracing app COVIDSafe is available for download from your phone's app store.

SBS is committed to informing Australia’s diverse communities about the latest COVID-19 developments. News and information is available in 63 languages at 
sbs.com.au/coronavirus
.

Share

Latest podcast episodes

Australian Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles

SBS News in Filipino, Saturday 7 January

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom