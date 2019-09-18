SBS Filipino

Only seven of 76 inmates freed under GCTA surrender

only 7 of 76 inmates freed have surrendered to authorities in the Davao region

Published 18 September 2019 at 3:51pm, updated 19 September 2019 at 4:14pm
By Allen Estabillo
Police authorities in Davao Region have created special tracker teams to locate former detainees who were freed under the controversial Good Conduct Time Allowance (GCTA).

