OPEC agrees on to cut its oil output for the first time since 2008.

The deal is part of an effort to reduce a global glut of crude oil that has depressed oil prices for more than two years and weakened the economies of oil-producing nations
Published 4 October 2016 at 2:26pm, updated 16 August 2022 at 12:25pm
By Abby Dinham, Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
OPEC nations have reached a preliminary agreement to curb oil production for the first time since the global financial crisis eight years ago. Image: Qatar's Energy Minister Mohammed Saleh Abdulla Al Sada (Getty Images)
Published 4 October 2016 at 2:26pm, updated 16 August 2022 at 12:25pm
By Abby Dinham, Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share