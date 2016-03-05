SBS Filipino

Openly Gay Liberal MP Trent Zimmerman's Plea to End Prejudice

Trent Zimmerman

Trent Zimmerman Source: AAP

Published 5 March 2016 at 1:11pm, updated 16 August 2022 at 1:46pm
By Peggy Giakoumelos, Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Australia can be proud at how far anti-gay discrimination has been broken down, but the journey is not yet complete, says Australia's first openly-gay member of the House of Representatives. Image: Trent Zimmerman (AAP)

Trent Zimmerman has become the first openly gay M-P to enter federal parliament.

 

The New South Wales Liberal party president replaced former Treasurer Joe Hockey in the seat of North Sydney late last year.

 

