Openly Gay Liberal MP Trent Zimmerman's Plea to End Prejudice

Published 5 March 2016 at 1:11pm, updated 16 August 2022 at 1:46pm
By Peggy Giakoumelos, Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Australia can be proud at how far anti-gay discrimination has been broken down, but the journey is not yet complete, says Australia's first openly-gay member of the House of Representatives. Image: Trent Zimmerman (AAP)
Trent Zimmerman has become the first openly gay M-P to enter federal parliament.
The New South Wales Liberal party president replaced former Treasurer Joe Hockey in the seat of North Sydney late last year.