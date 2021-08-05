SBS Filipino

Opinion divided over the merits of cash incentives for vaccines

incentives to receive vaccine

Opinion divided over the merits of cash incentives for vaccines Source: Pixabay

Published 5 August 2021 at 3:10pm
The head of the nation's COVID Taskforce has contradicted the Prime Minister over the merits of cash payments to encourage people to get a vaccine. The Prime Minister has described Labor's proposal of a $300 payment as an insult but his military appointee says there's merit in offering dollars for jabs.

Paying people to get vaccinated is under consideration. Lieutenant General Frewen says if incentives are used, they should be targeted.

"We will look at all possible alternatives. There is cash, there is the ideas of lotteries - all these things are being discussed, (but) demand is still  exceeding supply right now so the time for incentives is maybe later in the year when we're getting into some of the more hesitant sort of groups."

Highlights

  • Labor party proposes $300 cash incentive payments to those getting the jab
  • Cash payments will be used to encourage people to get a vaccine
  • There will be drive-through vaccination centres in stadium car parks from October and vaccination rubs in retail shops and workplaces
In parliament, the Prime Minister was not as receptive to the idea.

"This is a policy that has been put forward by the Leader of the Opposition, which is ill-considered, which is ill-informed, Mr Speaker, that is ill-disciplined."

 

