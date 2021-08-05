Opinion divided over the merits of cash incentives for vaccines

Paying people to get vaccinated is under consideration. Lieutenant General Frewen says if incentives are used, they should be targeted.





"We will look at all possible alternatives. There is cash, there is the ideas of lotteries - all these things are being discussed, (but) demand is still exceeding supply right now so the time for incentives is maybe later in the year when we're getting into some of the more hesitant sort of groups."





Labor party proposes $300 cash incentive payments to those getting the jab

Cash payments will be used to encourage people to get a vaccine

There will be drive-through vaccination centres in stadium car parks from October and vaccination rubs in retail shops and workplaces

In parliament, the Prime Minister was not as receptive to the idea.





"This is a policy that has been put forward by the Leader of the Opposition, which is ill-considered, which is ill-informed, Mr Speaker, that is ill-disciplined."











