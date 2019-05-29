SBS Filipino

Opportunities for training in the aged care and disability care sector

Australian Federal Government prepares to introduce new rules for Aged care workers

Australian Federal Government prepares to introduce new rules for Aged care workers

Published 29 May 2019 at 4:41pm, updated 29 May 2019 at 8:00pm
By Christie Rivera
Thinking of upgrading your skills? There are opportunities available for individuals who are considering a career in the aged care, home care, and disability care sector. Westgate Community Initiative Group's Marlon de Leon tells us more.

