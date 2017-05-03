Opposition blasts education cuts, Joyce counters

Image: Students at the University of New South Wales (AAP)
Published 3 May 2017 at 2:16pm, updated 3 May 2017 at 5:03pm
By James Elton-Pym
Presented by Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
The Federal Opposition has attacked the Turnbull Government for its planned cuts to university funding. The Government's reforms would also mean a hike in student fees, but the Education Minister says ballooning student debt needs to be brought under control.
