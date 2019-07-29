Opposition calls for QLD Treasurer to step down amidst real estate scandal

Other news in the sunshine state include: Rocket to launch from Western QLD; QLD ambulance service grants patient’s dying wish.
Deputy Premier and Treasurer Jackie Trad Source: AAP
The controversy surrounding the Palaszczuk government is further deepening as the Deputy Premier and Treasurer Jackie Trad is accused of taking advantage of her position. Ms Trad is currently under pressure after confirming her husband purchased an investment property in Wollongabba in Brisbane.
