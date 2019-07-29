SBS Filipino

Opposition calls for QLD Treasurer to step down amidst real estate scandal

SBS Filipino

Deputy Premier and Treasurer Jackie Trad

Deputy Premier and Treasurer Jackie Trad Source: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 29 July 2019 at 2:05pm, updated 30 July 2019 at 9:15am
By Celeste Macintosh
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

The controversy surrounding the Palaszczuk government is further deepening as the Deputy Premier and Treasurer Jackie Trad is accused of taking advantage of her position. Ms Trad is currently under pressure after confirming her husband purchased an investment property in Wollongabba in Brisbane.

Published 29 July 2019 at 2:05pm, updated 30 July 2019 at 9:15am
By Celeste Macintosh
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Other news in the sunshine state include: Rocket to launch from Western QLD; QLD ambulance service grants patient’s dying wish.

Share

Latest podcast episodes

Australian Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles

SBS News in Filipino, Saturday 7 January

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom