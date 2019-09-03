SBS Filipino

Opposition grows to the UK Parliament shut down

A man dressed as a clown and wearing a Boris Johnson mask

A man dressed as a clown and wearing a Boris Johnson mask Source: AAP

Published 3 September 2019 at 1:36pm, updated 3 September 2019 at 3:25pm
By Allan Lee
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Available in other languages

Opposition to British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's move to suspend Parliament has crystalised amid protests, legal action and a petition that has gathered more than one million signatures.

