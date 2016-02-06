Organ Donation Review Urges Sector Changes

Published 6 February 2016 at 3:01pm, updated 16 August 2022 at 1:45pm
By Elliot Constable, Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
The federal government says it is implementing some of the recommendations from an independent review of Australia's organ donation and transplantation program. It is hoped a new online registration process will help lift donor rates. Image:Organ Donation (Getty Images)
Published 6 February 2016 at 3:01pm, updated 16 August 2022 at 1:45pm
By Elliot Constable, Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share