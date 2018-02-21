SBS Filipino

Organ donation still lagging despite 10,000 saved

Andrea Grech

Two-year-old Andrea Grech Source: SBS

Published 21 February 2018 at 4:35pm, updated 21 February 2018 at 4:39pm
By Lydia Feng
More than 10,000 Australian lives have been saved since the nation's organ and tissue donation program was introduced in 2009. But the latest report on Australian transplants shows Australia's numbers are still low, compared with many other countries.

