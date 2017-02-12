SBS Filipino

Out Run, making politics fierce

Out Run the movie

Out Run the movie Source: Supplied

Published 12 February 2017 at 1:46pm, updated 12 February 2017 at 2:23pm
By Jake Atienza
Source: SBS
Out Run is an observational documentary that follows 'Ang Ladlad', the worlds first LGBTQI political party in the Philippines, as Bemz Benedito campaigns to be the first transgender woman in the Philippine Congress. The documentary also provides insight into the Filipino LGBTQI community. image: Out Run the movie (Supplied)

Directed and produced by Johnny Symons and S. Leo Chiang, Out Run is screening at the Mardi Gras Film Festival this month.

 

According to Chiang, their interest in the state of the LGBTQI community around the world is what led them to make a documentary about the LGBTQI movement in the Philippines.

 

Chiang adds that it was fascinating because it wasn't just one candidate but an entire political party that was advocating for the LGBTQI community in the Philippines.

 

While making Out Run, Chiang recalls that we saw a lot of openly gender non-conforming people [...] but at the same time we heard a lot of stories of queer people [being] discriminated against.

 

Ang Ladlad provides an example for people around the world to see what it takes to create change and how we [can] learn from each other and share that knowledge adds Symons.

 

While the documentary was mostly filmed following the characters during the campaign, according to Symons, interviews and archival footage puts Ang Ladlad in a greater context.

 

S. Leo Chiang is an Emmy Award nominated documentary filmmaker based in San Francisco and Taipei. Filmmaker Johnny Symons is an Academy Award nominated producer.

 

Out Run is screening from February 15 to March 2 at the 2017 Mardi Gras Film Festival in Sydney. It will also be screening in Parramatta in April.

 

For more information visit www.outrunmovie.com or www.queerscreen.org.au.

 

