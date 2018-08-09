Outgoing Race Discrimination Commissioner blasts politicians, media

Tim Soutphommasane has made the comments during his last speech as commissioner, accusing politicians and the media of exploiting race for monetary or political gain.
Source: AAP
Published 9 August 2018 at 12:51pm, updated 9 August 2018 at 12:57pm
By Peggy Giakoumelos
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
The outgoing Race Discrimination Commissioner says Australia does not seem to have the political resolve or leadership to have a mature conversation about race.
Published 9 August 2018 at 12:51pm, updated 9 August 2018 at 12:57pm
By Peggy Giakoumelos
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share