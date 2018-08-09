SBS Filipino

Outgoing Race Discrimination Commissioner blasts politicians, media

Race Discrimination Commissioner Dr Tim Soutphommasane attends Senate Estimates at Parliament House in Canberra, Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2017.

Source: AAP

Published 9 August 2018 at 12:51pm, updated 9 August 2018 at 12:57pm
By Peggy Giakoumelos
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
The outgoing Race Discrimination Commissioner says Australia does not seem to have the political resolve or leadership to have a mature conversation about race.

Tim Soutphommasane has made the comments during his last speech as commissioner, accusing politicians and the media of exploiting race for monetary or political gain.

