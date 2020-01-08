SBS Filipino

Outpouring of donations to help bushfire crisis

Sri Durga Temple donation to Victorian Bush-fire Victims

Sri Durga Temple donation to Victorian Bush-fire Victims Source: Supplied

Published 8 January 2020 at 12:31pm
By Lucy Murray
Presented by Claudette Centeno-Calixto
Source: SBS
Dramatic images from the bushfires have captured the hearts and minds of people worldwide with donations pouring in from across the globe.

At least 70 million dollars has been donated in total, with funding going to the fire service, people who've lost their homes and wildlife carers.

 

