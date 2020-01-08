Outpouring of donations to help bushfire crisis

At least 70 million dollars has been donated in total, with funding going to the fire service, people who've lost their homes and wildlife carers.
Sri Durga Temple donation to Victorian Bush-fire Victims Source: Supplied
Published 8 January 2020 at 12:31pm
By Lucy Murray
Presented by Claudette Centeno-Calixto
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Dramatic images from the bushfires have captured the hearts and minds of people worldwide with donations pouring in from across the globe.
Published 8 January 2020 at 12:31pm
By Lucy Murray
Presented by Claudette Centeno-Calixto
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share