Outstanding individuals and community organisations recognised at the Premier’s Harmony Dinner

Emeritus Chairperson of the Multicultural NSW Advisory Board, Dr G.K. ‘Hari’ Harinath OAM, was honoured for his ongoing commitment to supporting the state’s diverse communities with the Not for Profit Business Excellence Medal presented to Multicultural Disability Advocacy Association of NSW. The Premier’s Harmony Dinner © Salty Dingo 2023 BH Credit: Salty Dingo/Salty Dingo