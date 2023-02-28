Outstanding individuals and community organisations recognised at the Premier’s Harmony Dinner

HARMONY DINNER 2023.jpg

Emeritus Chairperson of the Multicultural NSW Advisory Board, Dr G.K. ‘Hari’ Harinath OAM, was honoured for his ongoing commitment to supporting the state’s diverse communities with the Not for Profit Business Excellence Medal presented to Multicultural Disability Advocacy Association of NSW. The Premier’s Harmony Dinner © Salty Dingo 2023 BH Credit: Salty Dingo/Salty Dingo

Over 1,500 multicultural leaders and community groups gathered to celebrate their significant contributions to the state of NSW at the Premier's annual Harmony Dinner.

Key Points
  • Multicultural Disability Advocacy Association of NSW (MDAA) received the Dr G.K. Harinath OAM Not For Profit Business Excellence Medal for their work in assisting countless of people with disability from culturally diverse backgrounds.
  • Minister for Multiculturalism Mark Coure and NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet praised each of the winners for their commitment to supporting the State’s multicultural communities.
  • Henry Nan Hung Pan OAM received the SBS Lifetime Community Service Medal for his work with the Chinese Australian Services Society.
LISTEN TO THE PODCAST
FILIPINO HARMONY DINNER 2023 image

Kilalanin ang mga indibidwal at samahang tumanggap ng Premier’s Multicultural Community Medal sa NSW

SBS Filipino

28/02/202308:07
The Premier's Multicultural Communilty Medal winners are:


Joanne Lee
Carla Zampatti Arts and Culture Medal
Ngac Thuy Han Do
All Graduates Interpreting and Translating Language Services Medal
Mahboba Rawi
Settlement Services International NSW Human Rights Medal
Henry Nan Hung Pan
SBS Lifetime Community Service Medal
Glen Crump
CommBank Regional Unity Medal
Amir Salem OAM
Stepan Kerkyasharian AO Community Harmony Medal
Herman Lotey
Village Plaza Sports Medal
Wi Meh
NSW Rugby League Youth Medal
Rose Lewis
NSW Rugby League Youth Medal - Highly Commended
Odarka Brecko
Department of Education Community Languages Teacher Medal
MOSAIC Multicultural Centre
Welcoming Cities Local Government Business Excellence Medal
Multicultural Disability Advocacy Association of NSW
Dr G.K. Harinath OAM Not For Profit Business Excellence Medal
Navitas Skilled Futures
Corporate Business Excellence Medal
