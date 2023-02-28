Outstanding individuals and community organisations recognised at the Premier’s Harmony Dinner

Key Points
- Multicultural Disability Advocacy Association of NSW (MDAA) received the Dr G.K. Harinath OAM Not For Profit Business Excellence Medal for their work in assisting countless of people with disability from culturally diverse backgrounds.
- Minister for Multiculturalism Mark Coure and NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet praised each of the winners for their commitment to supporting the State’s multicultural communities.
- Henry Nan Hung Pan OAM received the SBS Lifetime Community Service Medal for his work with the Chinese Australian Services Society.
Kilalanin ang mga indibidwal at samahang tumanggap ng Premier’s Multicultural Community Medal sa NSW
SBS Filipino
28/02/202308:07
The Premier's Multicultural Communilty Medal winners are:
Joanne Lee
|Carla Zampatti Arts and Culture Medal
|Ngac Thuy Han Do
|All Graduates Interpreting and Translating Language Services Medal
|Mahboba Rawi
|Settlement Services International NSW Human Rights Medal
|Henry Nan Hung Pan
|SBS Lifetime Community Service Medal
|Glen Crump
|CommBank Regional Unity Medal
|Amir Salem OAM
|Stepan Kerkyasharian AO Community Harmony Medal
|Herman Lotey
|Village Plaza Sports Medal
|Wi Meh
|NSW Rugby League Youth Medal
|Rose Lewis
|NSW Rugby League Youth Medal - Highly Commended
|Odarka Brecko
|Department of Education Community Languages Teacher Medal
|MOSAIC Multicultural Centre
|Welcoming Cities Local Government Business Excellence Medal
|Multicultural Disability Advocacy Association of NSW
|Dr G.K. Harinath OAM Not For Profit Business Excellence Medal
|Navitas Skilled Futures
|Corporate Business Excellence Medal