Over 23 million Australians aren't consuming a healthy diet

Highlights Almost 2 in 3 [63%] Australian adults, and 1 in 4 [25%] Australian children are overweight or obese, according to data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics.

Only 7 per cent of Australians are eating a healthy diet consistent with Australian dietary guidelines.

2022 Food Policy Index recommends the government to restrict the marketing of unhealthy food and drinks to people under 18 a priority.

Young parents Mary and Brendon Ha from Sydney have been aware of the ill effects of being overweight and obese. So they started to introduce healthy foods to their three-year-old daughter Harley Jane.





Amidst their hectic schedule juggling work and running a business, to make sure that their daughter is eating healthy food they personally prepare their own food. These include a portion of meat, fish, vegetables, and fruits every day.



Mary and Brendon Ha, believe that it is best to start a healthy diet and lifestyle in the house and teach the children while they are young. Source: Mary Ha "Usually in the morning, I prepare oatmeal with fruits, banana, blueberry, and strawberry. When she’s at home, during lunch normally vegetables with meat and for dinner will be vegetables and fruits. Normally her snacks are fruits and sometimes with popcorn," Mary explains.





And when Harley is in childcare, they strictly monitor the food and the activities made for them.





Over the weekends the family spends time playing with their dogs, walking, and doing some work on their farm just outside their property.





Mary and Brendon wanted to be consistent with their healthy diet and lifestyle and start teaching their daughter while she is young.





" Even if you're busy with your work make time to prepare healthy food for your children."





Australian government efforts to prevent obesity have been found to fall "far short" of international best practices.





The Food Policy Index - developed to rate federal, state, and territorial implementation of globally recommended policies to improve population diets - has found limited policy progress by the commonwealth government in the last five years compared to other countries.





And the 2022 Food Policy Index report states a comprehensive whole-of-government response is needed to improve population diets, and that it needs to be driven by strong leadership.



