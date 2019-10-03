SBS Filipino

Over-the-counter codeine ban leads to big drop in overdoses

codeine

A ban on over-the-counter codeine pills has led to a dramatic drop in overdoses Source: AAP

Published 4 October 2019 at 9:15am, updated 4 October 2019 at 9:18am
By Cassandra Bain
Presented by Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

A new study shows Australia's ban on over-the-counter codeine pills has led to a dramatic drop in overdoses.

Health advocates say it's a positive step towards curbing opioid addiction, but are also calling for greater support to help people better manage chronic pain.

