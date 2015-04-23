SBS Filipino

Overcoming shyness, this young Filipino-Australian in Northern Territory shines as a Leader

Northern Territory's Youth Leadership Awards recipient Alpha Capaque

Northern Territory's Youth Leadership Awards recipient Alpha Capaque Source: Supplied by Alpha Capaque

Published 23 April 2015 at 12:46pm, updated 22 July 2022 at 2:00pm
By Annalyn Violata
As quiet as she is, the chair of the Multicultural Youth Northern Territory is vibrantly making her own name in Darwin and the whole of Northern Territory.

Determined to make positive changes in the community with her own little way, she believes in the power of a simple idea and its proper execution. 

Get to know more the 2014 Minister for Young Territorians Excellence in Youth Leadership Awards recipient, former member of the Chief Minister's Round Table of Young Territorians and State Finalist for the 2015 Young Australian Award, Alpha Capaque, and some projects she leads along with talks against drugs, alcohol and violence.

Ms Capaque is the recipient of the 2014 Minister for Young Territorians Excellence in Youth Leadership Awards.

