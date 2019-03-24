SBS Filipino

Overcoming the struggles of living in between two cultures: James Mangohig

In Between Two

In between two cultures: writer, artist & producer James Mangohig (left) with rapper, writer, spoken word artist, multi-instrumentalist and producer Joel Ma Source: Kabuku Public Relation

Published 24 March 2019 at 1:15pm, updated 24 March 2019 at 1:32pm
By Annalyn Violata
Australia recognises its multicultural society but for many Australians in particular those born in between cultures, the struggles are real if you are caught in between two cultures - a reality that Filipino-Australian hip-hop musician, artist and producer James Mangohig is well aware of.

Born in Australia by a Dutch mother and a Filipino father, the ARIA nominated producer from Darwin has faced some difficulties while growing up having the mixed Asian-Australian heritage, but he used this to his advantage as he worked hard towards his music career to producing beats and music to performing on stage through storytelling.

"I didn't want to be a 100% Filipino but I didn't want to be a 100% Australian either, and I think that around the age of 12 to 15, when you are first going through those changes as a teenager, I felt culturally a bit lost," shares James Mangohig.
James Mangohig
James Mangohig (Elle Wickens) Source: Elle Wickens


His personal stories as a child of two culture are part of the stories he and fellow hip-hop artist and founder of award-winning hip-hop group, TZU, Joel Ma, share with their audience in their critically-acclaimed production, '
In Between Two
'.

"In Between Two" tells their respective stories of being half-Asian, growing up in Australia, and feeling stuck between two cultural worlds.

