Overcoming the struggles of living in between two cultures: James Mangohig

Born in Australia by a Dutch mother and a Filipino father, the ARIA nominated producer from Darwin has faced some difficulties while growing up having the mixed Asian-Australian heritage, but he used this to his advantage as he worked hard towards his music career to producing beats and music to performing on stage through storytelling.





"I didn't want to be a 100% Filipino but I didn't want to be a 100% Australian either, and I think that around the age of 12 to 15, when you are first going through those changes as a teenager, I felt culturally a bit lost," shares James Mangohig.

James Mangohig (Elle Wickens) Source: Elle Wickens





His personal stories as a child of two culture are part of the stories he and fellow hip-hop artist and founder of award-winning hip-hop group, TZU, Joel Ma, share with their audience in their critically-acclaimed production, ' In Between Two '.



