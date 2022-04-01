SBS Filipino

Overseas voting for registered Filipino voters commences

Philippine elections to be held in May 9, 2022

Philippine elections to be held in May 9, 2022

Published 1 April 2022 at 4:28pm, updated 11 April 2022 at 3:26pm
By Maridel Martinez
From 9 April registered overseas Filipino voters will receive their ballots for the May 2022 Presidential Elections

Highlights
  • Registered OAV who changed their address can update their details to receive ballots
  • Registered OAV need to contact the place where they registered, either the Consulate or the Embassy to update their details
  • OAV ballots will be accepted from 10 April until 9 May 7 pm Philippine Time
Ballots will be sent by post to all registered for Overseas Absentee Voters (OAV) 

"This is the first-ever OAV / election for Melbourne. The Melbourne Consulate is open to accredited poll watchers Monday and Thursday from 9 am" Consul General Ma. Lourdes Salcedo, Philippine Consulate Melbourne.

Overseas Absentee Voting
Overseas voting updates and reminders issued by Consulate General of the Philippines in Melbourne Source: Consulate General of the Philippines Melbourne


Overseas Absentee Voting
Source: Consulate General of the Philippines Melbourne


 

 

 

 

 

