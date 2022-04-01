Overseas voting for registered Filipino voters commences

Highlights Registered OAV who changed their address can update their details to receive ballots

Registered OAV need to contact the place where they registered, either the Consulate or the Embassy to update their details

OAV ballots will be accepted from 10 April until 9 May 7 pm Philippine Time

Ballots will be sent by post to all registered for Overseas Absentee Voters (OAV)





"This is the first-ever OAV / election for Melbourne. The Melbourne Consulate is open to accredited poll watchers Monday and Thursday from 9 am" Consul General Ma. Lourdes Salcedo, Philippine Consulate Melbourne.





Overseas voting updates and reminders issued by Consulate General of the Philippines in Melbourne Source: Consulate General of the Philippines Melbourne





