'Pa-mine na lang po': Retailers and customers embrace live selling as a convenient online shopping trend

live selling of fashion items in Facebook

The emergence of live selling during the pandemic gives customers a more engaging shopping experience.

Published 16 March 2022 at 10:57pm, updated 18 March 2022 at 9:41am
By Edinel Magtibay
Live stream features of social media platforms are no longer just an opportunity to show off new products. They are a powerful selling tool that generates actual revenue.

With COVID-19 restrictions, retailers turned to online selling to launch new products from fashion to household items. 

Sydney-based online retailers, Blessa and Joseph De Maria recently launched a live selling page on Facebook. The couple shares how the new platform enables them to earn while staying home and acquire customers across Australia.

'Pa-mine na lang po': Retailers and customers embrace live selling as a convenient online shopping trend

Highlights

  • Australian Online Shopping 2021 report shares that 82 per cent of households are shopping online with 57 percent year-on-year growth in online purchases
  • Livestream selling uses live video to share products, directly engage with multiple shoppers, and close sales with customers who are joining remotely to watch, chat, and buy.
  • Customers get a chance to view the fit and functionality of products and ask questions about the merchandise before buying.
 

Couple launches online Filipino store during pandemic

COVID conditions accustom Australians to online shopping



 

