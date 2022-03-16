With COVID-19 restrictions, retailers turned to online selling to launch new products from fashion to household items.





Sydney-based online retailers, Blessa and Joseph De Maria recently launched a live selling page on Facebook. The couple shares how the new platform enables them to earn while staying home and acquire customers across Australia.





Listen to the audio





Advertisement

LISTEN TO 'Pa-mine na lang po': Retailers and customers embrace live selling as a convenient online shopping trend SBS Filipino 16/03/2022 08:33 Play







Highlights





Australian Online Shopping 2021 report shares that 82 per cent of households are shopping online with 57 percent year-on-year growth in online purchases

Livestream selling uses live video to share products, directly engage with multiple shoppers, and close sales with customers who are joining remotely to watch, chat, and buy.

Customers get a chance to view the fit and functionality of products and ask questions about the merchandise before buying.

















